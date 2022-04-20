Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED Premium TV in India

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung has launched its Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs in India. The South Korean giant has announced three Neo QLED 8K TVs – QN900B, QN800B, and QN700B –ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch screen sizes. They are priced starting from Rs. 3,24,990. The Neo QLED TV lineup has the QN95B, QN90B, and QN85B models (55-inch to 85-inch), which start from Rs. 1,14,990.

Samsung launched 3 8K and 3 4K models in several screen sizes. These TVs feature a built-in IoT hub that enables users to control their smart home devices, including third-party devices. They will also allow users to watch over 45 free Indian and global TV channels as part of the Samsung TV Plus service.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz unveils new electric SUV

The 2022 Neo QLED TVs feature an Eye Comfort Mode, which automatically tunes the colour and brightness to reduce blue light emission. They are equipped with a 90W 6.2.4-channel audio system that is compatible with Dolby Atmos for 3D surround sound.