‘Shocking’ – Minor gang raped for 8 months by 80 men; all arrested!

On Tuesday, April 19, police in Guntur, Telangana, rescued a 13-year-old girl who had been forced into prostitution for almost eight months. During the eight-month span, she was gang-raped by roughly 80 males, according to an investigation. police said that ten guys, including a B.Tech student, were detained. Police have also apprehended 80 persons who were engaged in the crime and are on the hunt for additional suspects who are still on the run.

The victim was adopted by Sawarna Kumari, a lady who befriended her mother at a hospital during the Covid-19 epidemic in June 2021. The girl’s mother died soon after as a result of Covid-19, and the girl was abducted by the lady without her father’s knowledge.

COMPLAINT BY THE FATHER

The girl’s father went to the police and filed a complaint in August 2021. Based on this, investigators identified the primary suspect as Sawarna Kumari, a woman. The first arrest was made in the case in January, and on Tuesday, April 19, Guntur West Zone Police made ten more arrests, including one of a B.Tech student. They also assisted in the rescue of the survivor-victim. Police found the horrific and startling reality of the victim’s position after interviewing both the accused and the victim.

Shocking Revelation!

For the last eight months, the 13-year-old girl has been sent to several brothels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be employed in the flesh trade. Based on this, investigators identified Sawanra Kumari, the lady who had taken the girl away, as the primary offender who coerced the youngster into prostitution.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police K Supraja, the police have identified and arrested 80 people. Some are kingpins, 35 are pimps, and the rest are clients. ‘Taking advantage of the girl’s age and circumstances, numerous gangs acquired the girl and brought her to several sites in the twin Telugu states, forcing her into prostitution,’ the ASP claimed.

ONE ACCUSED IN LONDON

Police are on the lookout for more suspects who are on the run. ‘One of the defendants, in this case, is in London,’ stated ASP Supraja. In this instance, police took one vehicle, 53 cell phones, three automobiles, and two motorcycles from the suspects. The suspects were apprehended in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Kakinada, and Nellore. Police are looking for additional suspects who fled after the eight-month gang rape of a 13-year-old minor girl in Telangana.