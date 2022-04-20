Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty edges higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices are trading higher in the Indian equity market. BSE Sensex surged 285 points or 0.51% to 56,749. NSE Nifty moved 83 points or 0.49% up to 17,042. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.22% and small-cap climbed 1.20%.

10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading in higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,932 shares were advanced and 654 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Asian Paints, Wipro, ITC, TCS, M&M, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, L&T, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank.