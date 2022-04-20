DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty edges higher

Apr 20, 2022, 03:57 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices are trading higher in the Indian equity market. BSE Sensex surged 285 points or 0.51% to 56,749.   NSE Nifty moved 83 points or 0.49% up to 17,042. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.22% and small-cap climbed 1.20%.

10 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  were trading in higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as  1,932 shares were advanced and 654 shares declined.

Also Read: Know how to download ‘Masked Aadhaar Card’ 

The top gainers in the market were  Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Asian Paints, Wipro, ITC, TCS, M&M, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, L&T, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 20, 2022, 03:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button