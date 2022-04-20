Sugar production in India to surge by 13%

New Delhi: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed that the sugar production in the country is projected to surge by 13% this year. As per the revised estimates, production of sugar is estimated to be about 350 lakh metric tonnes LMT against estimated domestic consumption of about 278 LMT.

In the beginning of the sugar season 2021-22, there was carry-over stock of sugar of about 85 LMT. It said that the availability of sugar in the country is sufficient to meet the domestic requirement. As per the ministry, In 2021-22, more than Rs 18,000 crore revenue is expected to be generated by sugar mills from the sale of ethanol to oil marketing companies (OMCs). It also updated that as of April 2022, out of cane dues payable of Rs 92,938 crores, about Rs 92,480 crore cane dues have been paid to farmers.