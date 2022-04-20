The UK government was alerted about spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street by a watchdog

Citizen Lab, a digital rights watchdog, informed British officials on Monday that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some in the prime minister’s office and the foreign ministry, seemed to be infected with Israeli spy software.

According to a blog post published by Citizen Lab, the spy software is called as Pegasus, and it is a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group.

‘We affirm that we noticed and warned the government of the United Kingdom of many potential Pegasus spyware infections within official UK networks in 2020 and 2021,’ according to the blog post.

The charges are ‘false’ and ‘could not be tied to NSO products for technological and contractual reasons,’ according to an NSO spokeswoman.