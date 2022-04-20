Ukraine’s defence remains strong despite Russian attacks in eastern regions!

Nearly two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Moscow has escalated its offensive in the country’s eastern economic heartland, which includes coal mines and industries. This comes after Russia said a few weeks ago that its main objective was to take Donbas in the east and retreat from regions around Kyiv. According to the most recent British intelligence report, Ukraine has withstood three Russian incursions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has urged the West to provide more guns and help in his country’s war against Russia. The most recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict are listed here.

RUSSIA OPENS AN ATTACK

On Tuesday, Russia launched an attack on towns along boomerang-shaped front hundreds of kilometers long, and poured additional troops into eastern Ukraine. The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk were targeted with lethal missiles, while Russia also claimed to have hit locations west of the Donbass with missiles around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, air-launched missiles damaged 13 Ukrainian personnel and weapons installations, while the air force hit 60 additional Ukrainian military targets, including missile warhead storage depots. Over the previous 24 hours, Russian artillery has targeted approximately 1,300 Ukrainian military sites and over 1,200 troop concentrations, according to Konashenkov.

UKRAINE REJECTS ATTACKS

As per the most recent British intelligence report, Russia’s offensive in Donbas has been limited by environmental, logistical, and technological difficulties. According to the article, ‘Russian shelling and attacks on the Donbas line of control continue, with Ukrainian forces repelling multiple Russian advances. Russia’s capacity to proceed is still hampered by the environmental, logistical, and technological problems that have plagued them thus far, as well as the tenacity of Ukraine’s highly determined military forces.’

APPEAL OF ZELENSKYY

In the midst of the increased onslaught, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appealed to ‘partners’ for more armaments. The United States said on Wednesday that Ukraine has received fighter jets and spare components to strengthen its air force. ‘In this fight, the Russian army will eternally inscribe itself in global history as arguably the cruelest and merciless force in the world’, Ukraine’s President wrote on social media. ‘This is heinousness that will forever define the Russian state as a source of unmitigated evil.’

AID PACKAGE FROM THE U.S.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, the US is finalizing another $800 million military aid package for Ukraine. Furthermore, US Vice President Joe Biden accused Russia of worldwide inflation. ‘Russia’s conflict will continue to take its toll on the global economy,’ he warned.