Union government procures 69 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

New Delhi: More than 69 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the country so far in the Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23. More than 5.86 lakh farmers were benefitted by this. They received around 13,951 crore rupees as Minimum Support Price. The Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry has revealed this.

As per the data released by the ministry, the wheat procurement has recently commenced in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan under Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23. MSP of wheat is fixed at Rs 2015 per quintal.

Paddy procurement is also progressing in Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22. Over 754 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy has been procured so far in the country. More than 1.8 crore farmers have been benefited with Minimum Support Price value of over 1,47,800.28 crore rupees.