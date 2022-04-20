United States to announce military aid package for Ukraine

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, US President Joe Biden is set to announce another military aid package for Ukraine in the coming days that would be roughly the same amount as the $800 million package disclosed last week.

According to one US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, a fresh package is expected to be around the same size as the previous one, but details are still being worked out.

NBC News was the first to report on the latest bundle.

Last Monday, the Biden administration announced an extra $800 million in help, including artillery systems, artillery rounds, armoured personnel vehicles, and unmanned coastal defence boats, expanding the breadth of heavy weaponry supplied to Kyiv.

If this week’s aid package is as substantial as projected, it will bring total US military aid to Ukraine to well over $3 billion since Russia invaded in F?ebruary.