A year younger for South Koreans? Idea sounds strange, but it’s True!

Do you wish to become younger? Humans are certainly drawn to this concept. But is it truly possible? Ageing is the natural process of getting older. There is no way to turn back the clock. South Koreans, on the other hand, might. On paper, South Korea’s population may grow a year younger. It is possible that it will happen if the country’s president-elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, is successful in removing the idea of the ‘Korean age.’

In South Korea, the notion of calculating age is a little perplexing since when newborns are born, they are deemed a year old, and on New Year’s Day, another year is added to their age. For example, a baby born in December is one year old, and four weeks later, on New Year’s Day, the infant is regarded to be two years old.

During a press conference a few days ago, Lee Yong-ho, the head of Yoon’s transition team’s political, judicial, and administrative subcommittee, stated that they are lobbying for standardizing the way age is measured in South Korea, according to Yonhap News. Lee went on to say that the modification is necessary for practical reasons.

‘Due to the different calculations of legal and social age, we have experienced unnecessary social and economic costs from persistent confusion and disputes over calculating age when receiving social, welfare, and other administrative services or signing or interpreting various contracts,’ he said, according to the news agency.

The ‘Korean age’ is the age at which South Koreans become one year old at birth and another year is added to their age on New Year’s Day the following year. According to this approach, the nine months of pregnancy, or the time the kid spends in the womb, are rounded up to one year – the first year of his or her existence.

The ‘Korean age’ is the age at which South Koreans become one year old at birth and another year is added to their age on New Year’s Day the following year. According to this method, the nine months of pregnancy, or the time the child spends in the womb, are rounded up to one year – the first year of his or her life.