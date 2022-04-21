Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announces new services

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced new service to Mumbai. The new flight service will begin from May 12, 2022.

Mumbai is the 7th city in India that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Karachi, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This is the 20th destination of the air carrier. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was launched in in July 2020.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: Gulf country announces holidays for educational institutions

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.