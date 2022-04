Sharjah: Low-budget air carrier based in Sharjah, Air Arabia has decided to resume commercial passenger flights to four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline will restart services Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim and Hail from April 28, 2022.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the four cities in Saudi Arabia by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.