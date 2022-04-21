BJP leader shot dead in East Delhi; Probe on

New Delhi: A 42-year-old BJP leader was shot dead in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, on Wednesday night. The incident took place around 8.15 pm, and the deceased, identified as Jeetu Choudhary, was the secretary of BJP’s Mayur Vihar district unit.

The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area. When he reached there, a man was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound. He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said. According to police, six bullets were fired at him by the assailants.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police is searching for the killers. A Crime team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said. Police is scanning the CCTV footages and has asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help it figure out the sequence of events, she added.