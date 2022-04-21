Eid Al Fitr 2022: Gulf country announces holidays for educational institutions

Riyadh: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Announced the vacation for Eid Al-Fitr for students in schools and universities in the country. Holidays will begin from April 21, Thursday. Earlier the authorities announced that the holidays will begin from April 25. Schools and universities will reopen again on May 8.

Public sector holidays begin on April 25 and end on May 5. Holidays for private sector workers will begin on April 30 and will last for four days.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on May 1 or May 2, depending on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar following Ramadan. Official dates for the beginning of Eid al-Fitr have yet to be announced.