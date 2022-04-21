DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE announces holiday

Apr 21, 2022, 09:24 pm IST

Dubai: The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources in the UAE has annou8nced the  Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees.  The holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on May 1 or May 2, depending on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar following Ramadan. Official dates for the beginning of Eid al-Fitr have yet to be announced.

