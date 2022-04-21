Gulf country bans production and import of partially hydrogenated oils

Muscat: Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources in Oman has banned the production, import and marketing of partially hydrogenated oils and food products in which these oils are used. It warned that a fine of OMR 1,000 will be imposed on violators. The order was issued by Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources Minister Dr Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi.

The decision was based on the Food Safety Law issued by Royal Decree No. 84/2008 and Royal Decree No. 92/2020 amending the name of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources.