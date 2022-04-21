New smart vehicle rental service launched in UAE

Ajman: The Roads and Transport Authority in Ajman has launched a new smart vehicle rental service. It was launched in association with its strategic partner ‘Udrive’. Residents and visitors will now be able to rent vehicles through the smart app of the new service without human intervention.

Also Read; Eid Al Fitr 2022: Gulf country announces holidays for educational institutions

RTA informed that the vehicles have been deployed throughout the city of Ajman, where the user can, through simple steps, find the appropriate vehicle to rent. The rental amount includes fuel and parking ticket.