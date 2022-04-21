Now, pay for groceries with a palm using ‘Amazon One’: Read on to know how…

Customers in particular areas of the United States may enjoy a one-of-a-kind purchasing experience from Amazon. The business is allowing its customers to pay with their palms, which are scanned by a gadget that is part of the Amazon One service. The platform was introduced in 2020 and is now accessible at select retail locations around the United States. Amazon continues to increase the availability of its Amazon One service across the country. But what exactly is the Amazon One service, how does it function, and should you be concerned about using your palm to pay? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the service.

What Is Amazon One?

Amazon One is a new corporate technology that allows for seamless and contactless payment for shopping and groceries at Amazon Go Stores. Furthermore, Amazon has made its one-of-a-kind payment option available at Whole Foods Market’s offline locations. It started the service for Whole Foods Market customers in Austin, Texas, this week.

The technology behind Amazon One ;

Amazon claims that using Amazon One, you simply scan your palm through the scanner, and all of your payments are approved in less than a second. Amazon has created a one-of-a-kind sensor for the service that can read/scan your palm and validate payment for in-store transactions. The client must register their palm ID with Amazon once and then use it anyplace Amazon One is offered. Palm is said to be a far more accurate and secure form of scanning for data or payment. Its ID registered by the scanner lowers the possibility of fake identification and so provides you with a safe payment mechanism. However, signing up for the service entails giving Amazon access to your palm data, which isn’t exactly reassuring.

How Does Amazon One Work?

According to Amazon, it registers the unique and distinguishing aspects of the palm that are difficult to notice with the naked eye or a standard camera. Amazon’s service collects the palm ID and encrypts the data using a combination of hardware and a computer vision technique. After you’ve registered your ID, simply place your palm over the scanner, and the payment will be validated in seconds. For the time being, Amazon One is only available to clients in the United States, but it is conceivable that the business could expand to other regions in the near future.