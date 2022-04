Port-au-Prince: Six people were killed as a small plane crashed into a busy street in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. The plane was going to Jacmel. It crashed due to engine failure.

‘I extend my sympathies to the families of the victims, who have been just plunged into the greatest desolation by this new tragedy’, Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted.