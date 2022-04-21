Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin claims is the best in the world.

Russia test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, two months into its war on Ukraine, in a display of power that President Vladimir Putin vowed would make Moscow’s adversaries stop and ponder.

Putin was shown on television being informed by the military that the long-awaited Sarmat missile had been successfully test-fired from Plesetsk in northwest Russia, hitting targets approximately 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) distant.

The test of the Sarmat, which had been in development for years, did not surprise the West, but it happened at a time when global tensions were at an all-time high. Since sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russia has yet to conquer any significant cities.

‘The new complex possesses the most advanced tactical and technical qualities and is capable of defeating any modern anti-missile defence systems. There are no analogies in the world, and there won’t be for a long time,’ Putin added.

‘This genuinely unique weapon will boost our armed forces’ fighting potential, dependably safeguard Russia’s security from external threats, and provide food for thought for those who try to attack our country in the midst of frenzied threatening rhetoric.’

He ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be placed on high alert a few days later. Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated, ‘The risk of nuclear conflict, long inconceivable, is now again within the realm of possibility.’

The Sarmat was launched from a silo launcher at 1512 Moscow time, according to Russia’s defence ministry (1212 GMT).

The new missile will be delivered to Russia’s nuclear forces ‘in the autumn of this year,’ according to Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Roscosmos space agency, as reported by Tass on Wednesday.