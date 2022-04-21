UAE based air carrier resumes flight to this city

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai will resume commercial passenger flights to Gassim in Saudi Arabia. The daily flight service will begin from May 1.

At present, the airline operates flights to 8 cities in the Saudi Arabia including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu. Flights to Gassim International Airport will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between May 1 and May 9.

Earlier, Sharjah based Air Arabia announced resumption of flight services to four cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline will restart services Taif, Al Jouf, Gassim and Hail from April 28, 2022.