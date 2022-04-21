UAE Central Bank issues new notes

Dubai: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has launched two new banknotes of Dh5 and Dh10. They are made of polymer and include a number of security features.

This is the third version of the Dh5 and Dh10 notes and use environmentally friendly and recyclable polymer material. The notes include a transparent window featuring a portrait of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They also feature the UAE brand logo, along with fluorescent drawings and inscriptions created using special printing techniques.

The Dh10 note will enter circulation today and the Dh5 on Tuesday, April 26.