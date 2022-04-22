Amarinder Singh Raja takes charge as Punjab Congress chief

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the newly designated president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, assumed office on Friday. Apart from Warring, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu took over at the Punjab Congress Bhavan in Chandigarh in a low-key event attended by top party leaders.

To face the challenges and build the party, Warring, 44, who is now the youngest ever PCC President, said party leaders and workers will have to follow discipline, devotion, and dialogue.

He emphasised the need of discipline in developing the party, saying that if a person or a party lacks discipline, it cannot flourish. ‘We have to adopt three Ds in our lives if we want to move towards success,’ said Warring and added that dedication towards shouldering responsibility was also very important. He also stressed the need of engaging in contact with the public in order to obtain their feedback.

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, MPs Manish Tewari and Jasbir Dimpa, and other party leaders were among those who attended the ceremony.