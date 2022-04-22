An emirate in UAE announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

Sharjah: The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah announced a 9-day break for Eid Al. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Thursday, May 5. Combined with the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend in Sharjah, residents will get a 9-day break. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Earlier the UAE government had announced 9-day break for all government employees. Break will be from Saturday, April 30 to Friday, May 6. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that is a 9-day break for federal government staff. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had earlier announced holidays for private sector employees. Private sector employees will get a paid holiday from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. As per astronomical calculations, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2.