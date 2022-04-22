Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: India’s Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen win bronze medals

Ulaanbaatar: In wrestling, India’s Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

In the 59kg weight category, two-time Asian Champion Sarita Mor defeated Dilfuza Aimbetova of Uzbekistan via technical superiority and Diana Kayumova of Kazakhstan to win bronze. In the 55kg weight category, Sushma Shokeen defeated Altyn Shagayeva from Kazakhstan 5-0 and Uzbekistan’s Sarbinaz Jienbaeva 12-0 to finish third in the group of five.

India’s Anshu Malik entered the finals of the 57kg. She defeated Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals. Another wrestler from India, Manisha will fight today for the 62kg bronze. She had won a bronze in the 2020 edition and won the 57kg title last year in Almaty.

India have so far won seven bronze medals at the championships.