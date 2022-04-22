Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4930.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices edged higher marginally. Gold futures on MCX gained by 0.16% or Rs 86 to Rs 52,499 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading marginally lower by 0.07% or Rs 45 at Rs 67,080 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $ 1,949.33 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $ 1,952. Price of gold is down about 1.3% so far this week.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6% $ 24.50 per ounce, platinum eased by 0.2% to $ 966.56and palladium rose by 0.4% to $ 2,431.69.