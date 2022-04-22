Country to lift on-arrival Covid-19 tests

Bangkok: Thailand government has decided to lift the on-arrival Covid-19 tests. All vaccinated passengers will be exempted from on-arrival test and mandatory quarantine. The new entry rule will come into force from May 1.

As per the new guidelines, visitors who had tested negative in pre-departure PCR tests will be allowed to enter Thailand without further tests and quarantine. They must have a health insurance that will cover medical expenses during their stay in Thailand. At present, all visitors must take PCR tests upon entry and stay at a quarantine hotel overnight while awaiting their results. If they test negative, they are free to go but must book another PCR test at a quarantine hotel on the fifth day and, again, stay until they receive their results.

Tourism is a crucial driver of the economy in Thailand is one of Asia’s most popular holiday destinations. Tourism sector represents about 12% of gross domestic product before the pandemic. In 2019, the country received 39 million tourists. A revenue of $ 1.1 billion was produced by the sector in 2019.