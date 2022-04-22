DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Fitr 2022: UAE announces holidays for private sector

Apr 22, 2022, 01:59 pm IST

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector. The paid holiday break will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3.

Earlier the  Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees.  Break will be from Saturday, April 30 to  Friday, May 6.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

