Farmer in Madhya Pradesh hires helicopter to bring his daughter-in-law home.

A farmer from Badwan village in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district hired a helicopter for his son’s wedding and spent lakhs to bring his daughter-in-law home. Ramesh Dhakad, the farmer, stated that he has always wanted to do something special for his only kid and that nothing matters to him more than his son’s happiness.

Meanwhile, the groom, Yashwant Dhakad, stated that he wanted to pick up his bride in a Scorpio, but his father arranged for a helicopter, which left him stunned.

Ramesh Dhakad works as a farmer and has 25 bighas of land in Badwan village, where he also manages a grocery store. With only one son, Ramesh didn’t want to leave any stone unturned when it came to his son’s wedding, so he planned to fly his son’s wedding procession. The wedding location was 45 kilometres away.

‘Big officials and ministerial leaders can go in a helicopter, then why can’t a farmer’s son go in a helicopter?’ Ramesh said, adding that he did it just for his son and daughter-in-law.