Hitting back? Russia imposes travel bans on US Vice President and Facebook CEO

Russia appears to be in a retaliatory mode right now. Following the imposition of sanctions as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian government appears to be attempting to retaliate against the West. Russia imposed travel restrictions on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and others on Thursday. Among those on the list are a number of well-known Americans and Canadians.

Russia had already barred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as several government officials, from entering the country. Travel restrictions have been placed on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians, including corporate executives, defense officials, and journalists from both countries. According to Russia’s foreign ministry, the ban will be in effect forever. According to the report, the list includes those who are responsible for the two countries’ ‘Russophobic’ policies.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, ABC News television presenter George Stephanopoulos, editor of the Russia-focused Meduza news site Kevin Rothrock, and others are among the US people facing the ban. Cameron Ahmad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s director of communications, and Canadian Special Operations Forces Commander Steve Boivin are among those who have been barred from entering the country.