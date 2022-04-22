DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

International Astronomical Centre reveals first day of Eid Al Fitr for most countries

Apr 22, 2022, 10:38 pm IST

Dubai: The International Astronomical Centre revealed that May 2 will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in most countries. It said that the crescent of Shawwal 1443 A.H. will be seen on Saturday, 30th April, corresponding to 29 Ramadan.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Free transport to mosques announced in UAE 

The Crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday, May 1 in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana. Ramadan began in these countries on  Sunday, April 3.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 22, 2022, 10:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button