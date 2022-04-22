International Astronomical Centre reveals first day of Eid Al Fitr for most countries

Dubai: The International Astronomical Centre revealed that May 2 will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in most countries. It said that the crescent of Shawwal 1443 A.H. will be seen on Saturday, 30th April, corresponding to 29 Ramadan.

The Crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday, May 1 in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana. Ramadan began in these countries on Sunday, April 3.