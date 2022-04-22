Know how to check an Aadhaar Card number genuine or fake

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.
On situations when you have been provided with an Aadhaar card number, you can find out whether it is a genuine one or not.
Here you can check if your Aadhaar or Aadhaar submitted to you is a genuine one or not.
– Visit UIDAI’s official website – uidai.gov.in.
– Select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the drop-down menu
– Select ‘Aadhaar Verification’ tab
Now enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number
– Punch in the captcha or security code
– Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
– Now the page will display information regarding your Aadhaar card
Aadhaar verification is important because it acts as a universally accepted KYC document across India.
