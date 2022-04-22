Ramadan 2022: Free transport to mosques announced in UAE

Ajman: The Public Transportation Authority in Ajman has announced free transport to mosques. It said it will transport worshippers to the mosque for free to offer Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

The campaign named ‘A Path to Goodness’ aims to transfer worshippers to the mosque for Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers for the rest of the holy month of Ramadan. It was launched to avoid traffic congestion and crowding on the roads.

Buses were allocated to transport worshippers to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Amna Bint Al Ghurair Mosque, the most crowded mosque in Ajman.

The first trip for Taraweeh prayers will start at 7:30pm and continue till 10:30pm. For Tahajjud prayers, the service will begin from 11:30pm till 1:30am.