Russia bans entry of 29 Americans including Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris

On Thursday, Russia issued a travel ban against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 28 other notable Americans.

The restrictions were established in response to Western sanctions placed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Top Pentagon officials, US business executives, and journalists are among those subject to the travel restriction, including Vice President Kamala Harris, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, and ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos.

According to an Insider translation of a press announcement from Russia’s foreign ministry, these people would be denied entry into Russia on an indefinite basis.The ministry listed the individuals as being responsible for developing the Russophobic agenda in the United States.

Other than preventing Zuckerberg and the others on the list from visiting Russia, the penalties are unlikely to have a big impact.

Notably absent from the list were the names of key US corporate executives such as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, despite the fact that Twitter and Google-owned YouTube have been engaged in combating Russian disinformation.

Russia previously declared Facebook and Instagram to be extremist groups and banned them. Since 2017, LinkedIn has been restricted in Russia.