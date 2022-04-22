SUV of Delhi Congress Vice-President stolen from near Central Delhi home

The SUV car of Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt was stolen from near his home in central Delhi’s Jangpura Extension area this morning, according to officials. In a tweet, he said his white Toyota Fortuner with the Haryana number had been stolen this morning.

According to a senior police officer, a case has been filed and legal action is being taken. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused. The officer said that, the incident has been filed to the anti-auto theft squad.