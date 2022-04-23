Actor Amit Sadh dating British actress Vivien Monory: Report

Actor Amit Sadh has been wowing audiences with his outstanding performances. He is well-known for his roles in films such as Kai Po Che!, Sultan, Sarkar 3, Gold, Super 30 and many others. In 2002, he made his acting debut in the TV series Kyu Hota Hai Pyarr. The actor has always been in the spotlight because of his work life, but this time because of his personal life, as he is supposedly found love again and is seeing a British actress named Vivien Monory.

According to reports, Amit Sadh and Vivien Monory began dating seven months ago and have been quite serious about one other. ‘However, given how both are extremely private, they don’t wish to make it official and go public’, the source said, adding that they spend a lot of time together and Amit travels to different locations to see his girlfriend. The report went on to say that Vivien had also been to India with Amit and explored the nation. ‘The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory’s 26th birthday in February’. They also have a passion for bikes and are both ‘adrenaline junkies.’

Vivien Monory is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete who appeared in actor Liam Neeson’s Ordinary Love (2019). Meanwhile, Amit is presently filming the third season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, in which he will reprise his role as officer Kabir Sawant. Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead in the online series.