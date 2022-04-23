AP Abdullakutty elected to be new chairperson of central Haj committee

New Delhi: A P Abdullakutty has been elected as the chairperson of the Haj Committee of India, while for the first time, two women have been chosen as its vice chairpersons. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi congratulated the new office-bearers on Friday and expressed happiness about the election of two women – Munnawari Begum and Mafuja Khatun – as vice chairpersons.

‘Congratulations to newly-elected Chairperson of Haj Committee of India, Shri @a_abdullakutty & Vice-Chairpersons @MunawariBSahiba & @MafujaKhatunBJP Sahiba. I am happy that for the first time, two Muslim women have been elected as vice-chairpersons of @haj_committee, Naqvi tweeted.

Abdullakutty is the national vice president of the BJP and a former Member of Parliament. Munnawari Begum is a member of the Central Waqf Council, Mafuja Khatun is the vice president of the Bengal unit of the BJP.