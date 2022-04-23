Banks to remain shut for 10 days next month: Here is the full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for several days due to holidays. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country.

Banks will remain closed for total 10 days in the month of May — 9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Bank Holidays in May 2022: Full list

May 1 (Sunday): May Day – Across the country/ Maharashtra Day – Maharashtra

May 2 (Monday): Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti – Several states

May 3 (Tuesday): Idul Fitr, Basava Jayanti (Karnataka)

May 4 (Wednesday): Idul Fitr – Telangana

May 9 (Monday): Guru Rabindranath Jayanti – West Bengal and Tripura

May 13 (Thursday): Idul Fitr – National

May 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday Bank Holiday

May 16 (Monday): State Day, Buddha Purnima – Sikkim and other states

May 24 (Tuesday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Sikkim

May 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

Banks in India, stay closed on national holidays such as Independence Day. According to the RBI’s list, banks are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Apart from national holidays and weekend leaves, bank holidays are implemented based on regional events.