BJP says, Alwar temple razed to divert attention from FIR against Congress MLA’s son

The finger-pointing over the demolition of two temples during an anti-encroachment drive in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday has continued. The BJP has now accused a local Congress MLA of using the temples as a diversionary tactic by demolishing them.

‘The Congress MLA from the area wanted attention to be diverted from the FIR filed against his son [in a different matter]. That is why, the structures were demolished,’ BJP legislator Chandrakanta Meghwal said at a press conference.

BJP MP Sumedhanand, who referred to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as ‘Aurangzeb,’ stated the authorities acted at the behest of the Congress government and lacked the necessary permits to carry out the demolition drive.

‘Ashok Gehlot has acted like Aurangzeb. Shops, temples, houses have been demolished. The demolition of temples was not approved by the municipal board,’ Sumedhanand stated, demanding that those responsible be held accountable.