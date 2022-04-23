Crude oil basket price of India surge marginally

New Delhi: The crude oil basket price of India surged marginally to $ 106.14 per barrel. It was at $ 105.51 per barrel on April 20 at an exchange rate (Rs/$) of Rs 76.21. Data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of Union Petroleum Ministry revealed this.

The price of crude oil was $ 97.82 per barrel on April 11, 2022 at an exchange rate of (Rs/$) 75.96. As per the data, the price of Indian crude oil basket has surged by $ 8.32 per barrel in the last 10 days between April 11 and April 21, 2022.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India decline for sixth week in a row

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s report, the Indian crude oil basket prices averaged $ 84.67 per barrel in January, $ 94.07 in February and $ 112.87 in March.