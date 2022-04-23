Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Bosnia; Warned of aftershocks

Sarajevo: An earthquake of 5.7magnitude shook southern Bosnia late Friday and was felt across the Balkans. The shallow quake struck at 21:07 GMT and was centred 14 kilometres (nine miles) northeast of the town of Ljubinje, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of major damage.

The tremor was felt as far away as Belgrade, Zagreb and Skopje, more than 400 kilometres from the epicentre, according to AFP correspondents. Reports to the USGS indicated it was also felt in Albania and southern Italy. The Balkans is prone to seismic activity and earthquakes are frequent. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned that ‘aftershocks are likely to happen in the coming hours and days’.