Eid Al Fitr 2022: Another Emirate in UAE announces 9-day holiday

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector. Government sector employees will get holidays from Saturday, April 30, and until Friday, May 6.Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9. Combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, it becomes a nine-day break for public sector.

Earlier, Sharjah and Dubai also announced 9-day holiday for government employees in the emirates. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Thursday, May 5 in Sharjah. Combined with the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend in Sharjah, residents will be off for nine days.

The Government Human Resources Department in Dubai announced a 9-day Eid Al Fitr break for federal government staff. The break will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.