Eid Al Fitr 2022: Dubai Global Village announces Eid Grand Prize Draw

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced a grand prize for visitors during the Eid Al Fitr. Global Village has announced a Ford Bronco SUV as the Eid Grand Prize Draw. Visitors will automatically be enrolled for the draw when buying tickets online. Those buying tickets at the gate can register by scanning their tickets on the app.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr: Dubai announces 9-day break

The Global village is spread over more than 1.6 million square metres, where visitors can enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences along with a wide range of events, shows and activities. it is located on Exit 37 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubai land, just east of Arabian Ranches.