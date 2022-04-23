Gulf country issues revised annual calendar of schools for current and next academic years

Doha: Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar has issued the revised annual calendar of schools for current and next academic years. The ministry has amended some provisions regarding the annual calendar of schools. This was announced by His Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, minister of Education and Higher Education.

As per the new revised calendar, the dates for the second round of exams for all grades from first to twelfth for the academic year 2021/2022 will be from August 14 to August 18, 2022. Students will start school for the academic year 2022/2023 from August 21, 2022.