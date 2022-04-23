Health ministry gives approval to set up AIIMS in Kerala

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry of has given in-principle approval to set up All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala. The matter was informed in a reply given to a question raised by K Muraleedharan MP during the parliament session, which stated that the in-principle approval has been forwarded to Finance Ministry.

K Muraleedharan had raised the question regarding the setting up of AIIMS in Kozhikode during the last Parliament session. The decision was passed on by Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare to K Muralidharan, MP, on Saturday. She added that the central government plans to establish AIIMS in all the states in the country in different phases and this decision to establish one in Kerala is a part of this vision. The Ministry of Finance now will have to authorise and allocate budget for this initiative.

The Central ministry has reportedly sent a letter to the state government in this regard, and has asked the state to find suitable place for construction. In reply, the State government has proposed four sites in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts. An expert committee of the Ministry of Health will conduct a final inspection. Following this, the Ministry of Finance will take further steps regarding the establishment of AIIMS.

The announcement to set up an AIIMS in Kerala was initially made in 2015 by the central government. Besides Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana have demanded the need for setting up AIIMS.