‘India post’ phishing scam: Analysts flag Chinese connection

Kochi: Links of a fake India post website have been widely circulating on social media, offering to run a lucky draw and a chance to win upto Rs 20,000. This instance of phishing attack targeting mobile phone and computer users reportedly have been taking the users to website having a Chinese connection.

They can give fraudsters access to users’ devices. Cyber experts suspect that the links are being widely shared as they promise users rewards for sharing with friends and relatives. PIB Fact Check has repeatedly tweeted alerting users about the scam. PIB Fact Check clarified that the website is not associated with the India Post.

A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @IndiaPostOffice is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ?6,000 after seeking one's personal details#PIBFactCheck ??It's a scam & is not related with India Post Join us on #Telegram for quick updates: https://t.co/zxufu1aRNO pic.twitter.com/FCPT3kGuRX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2022

.@IndiaPostOffice warns public against fraudulent URLs/Websites claiming to provide subsidies/prizes through certain surveys, quizzes Details: https://t.co/TrGq8FE63b pic.twitter.com/v9U7CmZPeP — PIB_INDIA Ministry of Communications (@pib_comm) April 23, 2022

India Post Office has also tweeted about the fraudulent activity.

A Fake website 'https://t.co/lud3S7ma4n' claim to be running India Post 170th anniversary lucky draw. India Post/Department of Posts has nothing to do with such scamming activity. Beware of such fraudulent activities. — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) April 7, 2022

Technisanct, a cybersecurity startup headquartered in Bengaluru and having a research centre in Kochi, has decided to approach the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) against the scam. ‘Attempts are being made to alert India Post. The links are being circulated with the claim that a reward of Rs 6,000 after users share it’, said Technisanct founder and CEO Nandakishore Harikumar. Technisanct found that the fraudsters used US-based Cloudflare for creating the website.

The top domain (often used for malware and phishing) is linked to China, Technisanct stated. The sponsoring organisation of the website is Jiangsu Bangning Science and Technology, Yuhuatai District, Nanjing city, Jiangsu Province, China. The startup said URLs are changed regularly to evade action. It said it could identify around 20 India Post-related URLs in circulation.