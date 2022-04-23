Kareena Kapoor thinking about changing hair colour! Any suggestions?

Mumbai: Summer is here, and Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for a makeover! The 41-year-old actor is set to bring up some new trends by experimenting with her hair looks.

In her latest picture on Instagram, the actress can be seen ‘staring’ while she wonders about changing her hair colour. In the picture, Kareena is spotted donning a spring-pink dress with golden hoops while she was getting her hair done by her hairstylist. She captioned the post with a captivating question, ‘Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair colour Any suggestions? #TheDevotionOfSuspectX’.

As soon as the post went live, it gathered a lot of responses from her fans and fellow celebrities. In the comment section, actor Karishma Kapoor, sister of Kareena, wanted her to ‘Go for it’. A fan requested her to ‘Go blonde !!’ while another one asked her to try blue.

The hashtag used in the social media post’s caption was a clear indication of Bebo’s upcoming project which will be based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’. This Sujoy Ghosh directorial project will mark Bebo’s OTT debut. Apart from this, Kareena will also be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan.