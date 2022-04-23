Navneet Rana’s husband Ravi rana says, ‘Uddhav Thackeray will be held responsible if…’

Following the Shiv Sena’s big protest outside MP Navneet Rana’s Mumbai house, her husband Ravi Rana claims their Amravati home was also attacked while their children were inside. If anything goes wrong, he says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be held responsible.

This comes after Sena workers staged a big protest against the MP-MLA couple’s plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Matoshree.

Shiv Sena members broke barricades and protested outside the Mumbai home of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in the morning. Sena workers also threatened the Ranas with dire consequences if they chanted Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s own residence, ‘Matoshree.’

MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, have stated that they will visit Matoshree on Saturday at 9 a.m. According to Navneet Rana, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was elected because of Hindutva, but he has now left the ideology.