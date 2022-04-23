Pics of IAS topper Tina Dabi’s wedding with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande surface online

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service examinations in 2015 recently got married to fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande IAS. The first wedding pictures of the couple have been surfaced online on Friday.

The wedding in Rajasthan was a private occasion attended only by family and close friends. In a modest ceremony, the couple exchanged garlands in front of a photograph of Dalit leader BR Ambedkar.

Vinod Jakhar, national secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), tweeted the photo on Twitter.

Dr Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Rajasthan Department of Archaeology and Museum, whereas Tina Dabi is the Joint Secretary of the Rajasthan Finance Department.

Last month, the IAS officers shared their engagement pictures on Instagram. Tagging Pradeep, Tina Dabi wrote, ‘I am wearing the smile you gave me fiance’. According to reports, the pair met during the pandemic and Dr Gawande proposed to Tina.

Tina Dabi was formerly married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who came in second place in the UPSC examinations in 2015. The couple got divorced in 2021. Tina Dabi is the first Dalit woman to achieve success in the civil service exam.