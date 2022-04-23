Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo removed from panchayat office in Tamil Nadu

A ward member in the Coimbatore district has removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the Vellalore Town Panchayat office, sparking BJP protests. PM Modi’s photo was just hung at the executive officer’s room by BJP members. The portrait was later removed by a ward member named Kanagaraj.

Despite the fact that Kanagaraj ran as an independent candidate, he was backed by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). BJP members in the area have filed a complaint against Kanagaraj with the Pothanur police station, demanding that the PM’s portrait be removed.

However, this is not the first time the prime minister’s image has been tainted. A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore recently complained that his landlords threatened to remove him if he did not remove the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.