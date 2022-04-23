Punjab offers amnesty scheme for transporters

The Punjab government announced an amnesty scheme for transporters on Saturday, offering to pay overdue motor tax in three months without penalty or arrears.

‘We are fulfilling our promise made with the transporters. Those transporters who have not been able to pay the motor tax due to Corona, can now pay the due tax within next three months without any penalty and arrear,’ Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on his social media accounts.

‘Transporters are the backbone of the economy and we are standing by them in any sort of need,’ the CM stated in the announcement. Earlier in the morning, the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media pages announced that the chief minister would make an announcement to bring relief to autorickshaw and taxi drivers.